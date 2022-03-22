McCoy (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA's Classic Rock WSKZ (KZ-106)/CHATTANOOGA, TN midday host KELLY MCCOY has passed away at the age of 58.

NBC affiliate WRCB-TV/CHATTANOOGA reported, "MCCOY's 35-year career in the city began at CHATTANOOGA’s first NewsRadio station, WZRA, before moving to WGOW-AM as Programming Secretary, then on-air host at the Top 40 music station, to classic rock WFXS, and then to classic rock KZ-106 where she became the area’s #1 midday radio host for two decades, according to the station."

"MCCOY was deeply involved in the community, and was a strong advocate for animals. Her Pet Project found homes for hundreds of dogs through the HUMANE EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY."

OM/CUMULUS CHATTANOOGA SCOTT CHASE said, “KELLY MCCOY was a much-loved radio personality and colleague, and we mourn her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family. KELLY set the standard for music radio hosts in CHATTANOOGA. She will be greatly missed.”

PD/LOGAN CARMICHAEL added, "KELLY was a wonderful colleague for many years, one of the smoothest female voices on the radio in the Southeast, a true radio professional from programming to promotions, my mentor, and most of all a dear friend before and well after my time at KZ-106...She will be truly missed by so many listeners, friends, and her radio family in CHATTANOOGA."

Memorial contributions may be made in KELLY MCCOY’s name to the HUMANE EDUCATIONAL SOCIETY. Funeral arrangements are pending.

