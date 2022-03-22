First Members Only 'In-Focus' Conference

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) will present its first IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference on SEPTEMBER 21st at the INTERCONTINENTAL at DORAL in MIAMI. The one-day IBA event, held in conjunction with the two-day RADIO MASTERS SALES SUMMIT, at the same location, is designed to address the needs of OWNERS, MANAGERS, and SALES MANAGERS and present real-world, immediately implemental solutions. IBA members will have the option of attending both events at a significantly reduced special IBA members-only package price. In addition, specially priced hotel rooms are available for attendees.

The IBA Members-Only Focus Conference will concentrate primarily on three points: How to refocus on and substantially grow traditional revenue; How to start a digital division, and a roadmap on how to develop it into a fully functioning, revenue-generating unit; and How to recruit stronger sales-focused employees.

Pres. and Executive Director/IBA RON STONEsaid, “The accomplished professionals that attendees will hear from are the best in their field at what they do. The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference will send attendees home with plans that can make an immediate difference in daily operations.”

The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference will conclude with a complimentary dinner for members and speakers on the evening of SEPTEMBER 21st.

To become a member and attend the IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference, click here. Existing IBA members can register on the IBA site after logging in.





