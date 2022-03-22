-
IBA To Host First Members Only 'In-Focus' Conference In September In Miami
by Charese Frugé
March 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) will present its first IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference on SEPTEMBER 21st at the INTERCONTINENTAL at DORAL in MIAMI. The one-day IBA event, held in conjunction with the two-day RADIO MASTERS SALES SUMMIT, at the same location, is designed to address the needs of OWNERS, MANAGERS, and SALES MANAGERS and present real-world, immediately implemental solutions. IBA members will have the option of attending both events at a significantly reduced special IBA members-only package price. In addition, specially priced hotel rooms are available for attendees.
The IBA Members-Only Focus Conference will concentrate primarily on three points: How to refocus on and substantially grow traditional revenue; How to start a digital division, and a roadmap on how to develop it into a fully functioning, revenue-generating unit; and How to recruit stronger sales-focused employees.
Pres. and Executive Director/IBA RON STONEsaid, “The accomplished professionals that attendees will hear from are the best in their field at what they do. The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference will send attendees home with plans that can make an immediate difference in daily operations.”
The IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference will conclude with a complimentary dinner for members and speakers on the evening of SEPTEMBER 21st.
To become a member and attend the IBA Members Only “In-Focus” Conference, click here. Existing IBA members can register on the IBA site after logging in.