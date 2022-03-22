Clayton

The fund established by BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS)/SEATTLE in memory of the late JOHN CLAYTON (NET NEWS 3/21) has already raised over $41,000 for the MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY, the charity supported by CLAYTON and his wife PAT. Among the donations, the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS gave $12,000 and BONNEVILLE gave $10,000.

“These generous donations reflect how much John meant to sports fans not only in Seattle but all over the country,” said BONNEVILLE SEATTLE SVP/Market Manager CATHY CANGIANO. “I know JOHN would be thrilled to see how his legacy is making a difference for a cause that meant a lot to him.”

CLAYTON, the former ESPN NFL reporter and a widely respected football commentator, died FRIDAY (3/18) (NET NEWS 3/21).

« see more Net News