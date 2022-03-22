Schuler

KELSEY SCHULER has been named APD/MD and afternoon personality for SUMMITMEDIA Country WZZK/BIRMINGHAM, AL.

She joins the team from ALPHA MEDIA Country KGNC/AMARILLO, TX where she was most recently Dir./Digital Content and midday host. Before joining KGNC last year she worked at CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (then KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA (NET NEWS 2/26/2021).

“I am thrilled to have KELSEY join our team,” said SUMMITMEDIA EVP RANDY CHASE. “She brings great energy, a diverse skillset, and forward-thinking, which makes her perfectly suited to bring WZZK and our digital assets to a new level.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the SUMMIT MEDIA team and be back in the Southeast playing the best Country music on one of the best Country stations with such a rich history, WZZK,” said SCHULER.

