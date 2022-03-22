March 28th

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's KELSEA BALLERINI will be honored by NASHVILLE’s all-female, singer-songwriter collective, SONG SUFFRAGETTES, on MARCH 28th. BALLERINI will be presented with the SONG SUFFRAGETTES' “Yellow Rose of Inspiration Award” for her contributions to the songwriting community during the group's eighth anniversary show. Songwriter and SONGS AND DAUGHTERS label head NICOLLE GALYON will interview BALLERINI at the event.

The show's first songwriter round will feature TMWK RECORDS artist KALIE SHORR hosting performers AVA SUPPELSA, AUTUMN NICHOLAS, AVA PAIGE and first-time SONG SUFFRAGETTE and REPUBLIC RECORDS recording artist LANIE GARDNER. Second round performers will be CAROLINE WATKINS, EMILY BROOKE, first-time performer PEYTON PORTER and BMG artist MADELINE MERLO, all hosted by LAUREN HUNGATE.

Tickets to the show at NASHVILLE’s LISTENING ROOM CAFE are on sale now at the venue's website here. The show will also stream live on the SONG SUFFRAGETTES YOUTUBE channel.

BALLERINI is only the fourth woman to receive this honor after songwriter/publisher LIZ ROSE, songwriter LAURA VELTZ and artist/writer ASHLEY McBRYDE.

« see more Net News