SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) has promoted THOMAS KROTTINGER to VP/Creative for the company. He is based in the L.A. offices. KROTTINGER is responsible for overseeing U.S./International songwriter relations and fostering collaboration across the company’s global roster. He will also continue to support creative development and discovery initiatives.

KROTTINGER first joined the company in 2017 as Senior Manager/International A&R and was later promoted to Director/A&R. Prior to his time at SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, he worked at PRESCRIPTION SONGS, where he co-signed FRENSHIP and later became A&R Manager. He began his industry career at CAA in the music department.

Over the last two years, KROTTINGER has worked closely with global superstar OLIVIA RODRIGO, who signed with SMP last year. RODRIGO, who achieved chart-topping success with her debut album SOUR, is nominated for 7 GRAMMY awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

KROTTINGER said, “I am incredibly grateful for the leadership and mentorship of JON PLATT, AMANDA HILL and JENNIFER KNOEPFLE. SMP has continually evolved to better serve the needs of our songwriters and people, and I’m proud to take on this new role alongside such a talented team.”

SVP/Creative, SMP AMANDA HILL said, “THOMAS has the unique ability to identify talent early and form meaningful creative relationships through hard work. I am so proud of him and his continued growth, and I look forward to working together as he takes on this new role.”

SVP/Creative SMP JENNIFER KNOEPFLE said, “THOMAS is a dynamic individual with a natural gift for cultivating relationships. Over the past couple years, his growth as an executive has been tremendous, and his promotion is well deserved.”

