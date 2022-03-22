Charese Fruge, Lauri Pearson

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to online radio innovator and ‘LauriRadio’ Jill-Of-All-Trades LAURI PEARSON.

How did it all happen? How does it all happen? PEARSON readily testifies, “It is a 24/7 business. The barrier to entry is steep, as is the learning curve. Ten, even five years ago, I would have had to have a corporate entity behind me to pull this off. That scenario would have forced something much more commercialized and controlled. Luckily, the technology is there now when it wasn’t before. I program with the industry standard, MUSICMASTER. My automation platform is PlayOutOne, and I stream on Live365, among others. I had to learn all three platforms in order to run all necessary aspects of the station.”

