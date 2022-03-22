Back After Two Years

The I LOVE THE 90’S TOUR is back after two years with 20 new dates beginning in May. The arena size dates will include performances by VANILLA ICE, TONE LOC, TREACH of NAUGHTY BY NATURE, SIR MIX-A-LOT, SUGAR RAY’s MARK MCGRATH, KID ‘N PLAY, MONTELL JORDAN, COOLIO, ALL-4-ONE, ROB BASE, COLOR ME BADD, C+C MUSIC FACTORY feat FREEDOM WILLIAMS, TAG TEAM, 2 LIVE CREW, THE FUNKY BUNCH and DJ KOOL.

Headliner VANILLA ICE said, "Ice is back, and so is The I LOVE THE 90's TOUR... FINALLY. We've been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have too - so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90's where the party never stops!"

Co-owner of UNIVERSAL ATTRACTIONS AGENCY (UAA) and co-creator of the tour, JEFF EPSTEIN, said, “People need a good old party like they did in high school. We feel the excitement too – everyone has been cooped up for too long and people just want to let loose. There's no better way than to see all your favorite artists perform live and in person with your friends. Whether you grew up then or not, everyone loves the 90’s.”

Presale starts for most shows on MARCH 23rd and tickets go on-sale to the general public on MARCH 24th.





