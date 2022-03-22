Acquires Bill Carrier Sr. API Photo Collection of Stax Records

STAX RECORDS owner CONCORD has acquired the BILL CARRIER SR. API Photo Collection of MEMPHIS’ STAX RECORDS. The photos, many of which are used on the covers of various STAX albums, capture artists such OTIS REDDING, ISAAC HAYES, SAM & DAVE, RUFUS and CARLA THOMAS, WILLIAM BELL, BOOKER T. & THE M.G.’S, EDDIE FLOYD, THE BAR-KAYS, JOHNNIE TAYLOR, THE ASTORS, THE MAD LADS, MABLE JOHN, JUDY CLAY and more.

The collection, which includes over 1100 negatives, will be available for licensing, including for album packaging, film and TV projects, museum exhibits and more.

STAX RECORDS' Dir./Publicity and Artist Relations throughout most of its history and founding Pres. and CEO/SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION, DEANIE PARKER said, “I am pleased that BILL CARRIER JR. has entrusted CONCORD with his father’s invaluable collection. These photos portray the image of Stax at a pivotal moment in our history.”

BILL CARRIER JR. added, “I am delighted that The STAX Collection has found a home with CONCORD. It was key for me to help provide the best archival value so that the world may continue to appreciate these artists who changed music history worldwide.”

CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI added, “STAX is more than a label; it is a piece of American history. This acquisition will also allow CONCORD to work with the SOULSVILLE FOUNDATION to continue upholding and preserving the legacy of STAX RECORDS.”

For more information about licensing photos from the collection, email licensing@concord.com.

