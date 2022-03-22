BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

The INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY (IFPI), the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has released its report for 2021 and global recorded music revenues are up 18.5%. The $25.9 billion for the year was driven by growth in paid subscription streaming.

According to the IFPI report, paid subscription streaming revenues increased by 21.9%, U.S. $12.3 billion. There were 523 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2021. Total streaming (including both paid subscription and advertising-supported) grew by 24.3% to reach U.S. $16.9 billion, or 65.0% of total global recorded music revenues. In addition to streaming revenues, growth was supported by gains in other areas, including physical formats (+16.1%) and performance rights (+4.0%).

VARIETY is reporting that BTS is the #1 Global Artist based on “consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption. The remaining of the top 10 artists are: #2 TAYLOR SWIFT; #3 ADELE; #4 DRAKE; #5 ED SHEERAN; #6 THE WEEKND; #7 BILLIE EILISH; #8 JUSTIN BIEBER; #9 SEVENTEEN; AND #10 OLIVIA RODRIGO.

