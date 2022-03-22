Colin Stetson

Music publisher THIRD SIDE MUSIC has re-signed award-winning composer, recording artist, songwriter and arranger COLIN STETSON, who first signed with the company over a decade ago.

Through the exclusive, worldwide administration deal, TSM continues its representation of STETSON’s entire catalog and future works, including his scores, solo releases, original soundtracks and more.

TSM’s creative, A&R, and sync teams have played a major role supporting the critically acclaimed bass and alto saxophone player’s career, fostering collaborations and projects, and helping him score several hugely successful films, TV series, games and more.

Said STETSON, “JEFF WAYE, and everyone at THIRD SIDE MUSIC have been dear friends and family for over a decade now, and I could not imagine a more authentic, supportive, and hard-working group of people to entrust my career and body of music to. Looking forward to all to come."

Added THIRD SIDE MUSIC co-founder/COO JEFF WAYE, “I first saw COLIN in a tiny bar over 10 years ago absolutely shredding the edges of everything I thought possible in a solo performance. I had no idea what we’d be able to do for a solo horn player, but I knew TSM had to be involved in something that musically exciting. Turns out there was quite a lot to be done! It’s been an amazing run, and super-excited to keep building things alongside COLIN, especially with his rise over the last few years as one of the most in-demand film composers."

STETSON has tackled diverse projects in several genres, including scores for films like NETFLIX's reboot of the classic 1974 "TEXAS Chainsaw Massacre," released in FEBRUARY, the thriller "Hereditary" (2018), "Color Out Of Space" (2019), HULU’s series "The First" (2018), the game "Red Dead Redemption 2" (2018), NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC’s "Barkskins" (2020), "Mayday" (2021), and the new DISNEY+ NASA docuseries, "Among the Stars" (2021). His music can also be heard in the upcoming HIROSHI NAGAHAMA-helmed supernatural, dark fantasy anime film "Uzumaki," which is premiering on ADULT SWIM this OCTOBER



As a soloist, principally on saxophones and clarinets, STETSON is widely recognized for his technical prowess and skills as a songwriter. He’s worked with the likes of TOM WAITS, ARCADE FIRE, BON IVER, TV ON THE RADIO, FEIST, LOU REED, THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS, ANIMAL COLLECTIVE , LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, THE NATIONAL, MOGWAI, CULT OF LUNA, BEACON and MARIO BATKOVIC, among others.

