New In Lansing & Fresno

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS syndicated show, the BAKA BOYZ DAILY SHOW has snagged its 9th and 10th stations, adding MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Rhythmic AC WQTX (STACKS 92.1)/LANSING, MI and CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP Rhythmic AC KBHH (FORGE 95.3)/FRESNO, CA.

WQTX Brand Mgr. NICK CHASE commented, "We’re so excited to welcome the BAKA BOYZ DAILY SHOW to STACKS 92.1. Our nights will come alive with NICK and ERIC’s amazing chemistry and high-energy radio. Get ready, LANSING!"

KBHH PD MARIA BARQUIN added, "We are excited to welcome the BAKA BOYZ to FORGE! This show is the perfect complement to our unique format! We know FRESNO listeners are going to love the BAKA BOYZ as much as we do!"

BAKA BOYZ said, "We are looking forward to building off our initial success by listening to our affiliates and adding in even more station-friendly content and resources. The daily show has been a dream come true and our goal is to set a new bar for consistently compelling and authentic personality-based radio."

For more information the BAKA BOYZ DAILY SHOW, contact NANCY ABRAMSON at nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com or GARY BERNSTEIN at gary@oceanictradewinds.com.

