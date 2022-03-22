DiMA: Issues Statement On New Legislation

DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION President/CEO GARRETT LEVIN released the following statement regarding new proposed SENATE legislation, the STRENGTHENING MEASURES TOADVANCE RIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES COPYRIGHT ACT of 2022, to alter the use of technical measures to identify and protect copyrighted works:

“DiMA’s member companies, through their licensed services, provide the best remedy to piracy. In 2021 recorded music reported 23% growth and record-setting revenues. Streaming services account for over 70% of the industry’s remarkable comeback. This success highlights how the current law and collaborative conversation with rightsholders provides valuable flexibility to address the ongoing threat of online piracy.

“Government-issued technology mandates are rarely successful, and often counterproductive, in effectively addressing the pace of technological change and accounting for the diversity of services. DiMA believes flexible, nimble, voluntary, and market-driven solutions, including on voluntary technical measures, are best suited to further our shared goal of promoting creative expression and preventing piracy.”

