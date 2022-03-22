Lisa Worden

YESTERDAY (3/22) was a big day in BURBANK, CA as MUSEXPO presented iHEARTMEDIA's LISA WORDEN with the prestigious "2022 International Music Person Of The Year Award." WORDEN, VP/Rock & Alternative and PD of Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES, was recognized at the second day of MUSEXPO as one of the most influential and respected influencers in the radio and music community. The award was originally set to be presented in MARCH 2020, but COVID delayed the celebration for two years. WORDEN has been a fixture in L.A., starting her career at SBK and RCA RECORDS before segueing to radio. She spent 22 years at then-CBS RADIO Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES before moving to crosstown ALT 98.7 nearly five years ago.

ALT 98.7 morning host JEFF "WOODY" FIFE" of THE WOODY SHOW, syndicated by PREMIERE NETWORKS, interviewed WORDEN and quipped how his wife could have done a better job. She said, “They picked you to interview LISA?"

LISA spoke of her time at KROQ and the relationship that the station had with artist like U2, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and so many more. "THE OFFSPRING was our house band at KROQ. Magical times," said WORDEN.

WORDEN talked about being song driven and not losing the importance of the artists. She said, "My gut still plays an incredible part in the process of picking songs. And at iHEARTMEDIA we have more tools than anyone to analyze new music. It always comes back to the song, even if a song has 100 million streams. It’s the song. If the song doesn’t sound right for the station, all of that doesn’t matter."

When asked about things she learned early on in her career that are still important today, WORDEN said, "Relationships with people and my love of music are those things. A respect for music is so important. And appreciating on-air talent, which separates us from streaming services."

WORDEN is excited about coming out of the pandemic with STRYKER joining BOOKER in PM Drive. “I love that we are getting to be live again and see each other," said WORDEN.

