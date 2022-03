Winners

THE PODCAST ACADEMY's second annual AMBIE AWARDS were dished out TUESDAY night in LOS ANGELES, and AMAZON MUSIC/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS/WONDERY's "9/12" took home the most wins among all nominated podcasts with three. PARAMOUNT AUDIO/SPOKE MEDIA/AUDIBLE's "BILLIE WAS A BLACK WOMAN" won two AMBIES.

The winners:

Podcast of The Year: "9/12," AMAZON MUSIC, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, and WONDERY

Best Business Podcast: "BUSINESS WARS," WONDERY

Best Comedy Podcast: "HOW DID THIS GET MADE?," EARWOLF

Best Documentary Podcast: "STAY AWAY FROM MATTHEW MAGILL," PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS

Best Entertainment Podcast: "BACK ISSUE," PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS

Best Fiction Podcast: "TEJANA," SONORO/TELEMUNDO

Best History Podcast: "SLOW BURN: THE L.A. RIOTS," SLATE

Best Indie Podcast: "AN ARM AND A LEG," PUBLIC ROAD PRODUCTIONS

Best Interview Podcast: "70 OVER 70," PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast: "OVERHEARD AT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC," NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS

Best News Podcast: "UP FIRST," NPR

Best Original Score and Music Supervision: "9/12," AMAZON MUSIC, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, and WONDERY

Best Performer in Audio Fiction: ROSAMUND PIKE, "EDITH!," QCODE/CROOKED MEDIA

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast: "LIFE KIT," NPR

Best Podcast for Kids: "MUSIC BLOCKS," COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO

Best Podcast Host: SAM SANDERS, "IT'S BEEN A MINUTE WITH SAM SANDERS," NPR

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast: "BILLIE WAS A BLACK WOMAN," PARAMOUNT AUDIO/SPOKE MEDIA/AUDIBLE ORIGINALS

Best Production and Sound Design: "TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ," DEFACTO SOUND

Best Reporting: "9/12," AMAZON MUSIC, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, and WONDERY

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction: JAMES BLOOR, "SOFT VOICE," QCODE

Best Scriptwriting, Non-Fiction: GEORGE THE POET, "HAVE YOU HEARD GEORGE'S PODCAST?," BBC SOUNDS

Best Society and Culture Podcast: "BILLIE WAS A BLACK WOMAN," PARAMOUNT AUDIO/SPOKE MEDIA/AUDIBLE ORIGINALS

Best Sports Podcast: "THE LEAD," WONDERY/THE ATHLETIC

Best True Crime Podcast: "SUSPECT," WONDERY/CAMPSIDE MEDIA

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast: "ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY," RECORD EDIT PODCAST

