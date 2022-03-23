Jenn & Skip

VIC CANALES' VCMG LIVE, INC. Oldies WIRK-HD3-W240CI-W295BJ (OLDIES 95.9FM & 106.9FM)/WEST PALM BEACH has added a pair of market veterans to its lineup. Former longtime WOLL (OLDIES 94.3, later KOOL 105.5) midday host SKIP KELLY has joined the station for mornings 6-10a (ET), while former WKGR (98.7 THE GATER)/WEST PALM BEACH and WZTA (ZETA 94) and WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI host JENNIFER WYLDE is now heard on weekends. The station made the additions while celebrating its fifth birthday with a free concert headlined by TONY ORLANDO.

“OLDIES 95.9 &106.9FM is a product of a complete team effort, and this station represents how radio used to be; unscripted and FUN. We want to speak to our local listeners and businesses with familiar and distinctive voices while playing the hits.” said SVP/Programming RAYMOND "CHIEF" HERNANDEZ. “This area has a rich musical heritage, and OLDIES is here to fill that void.”

« see more Net News