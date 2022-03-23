Turning Podcasts Into Videos

PODCASTONE is using ADORI LABS' platform for converting podcasts into YOUTUBE videos under a new agreement. The platform lets users import podcast episodes from RSS feeds into the ADORI system, add visual elements, and upload them directly to YOUTUBE.

ADORI CEO NATHAN IYER said, "We are excited to partner with PODCASTONE, the leading advertiser-supported on-demand digital audio network in the industry. ADORI's technology can help to significantly increase their revenue and audience through YOUTUBE, the fastest growing podcast listening platform in the world."

PODCASTONE CTO JIM BALLAS said, "At PODCASTONE we continually search for avenues that allow our hosts to be more engaged with listeners, to offer unique experiences for our audiences and to create interactive environments that boost download numbers and attract new fans. Captivated audiences secure long-term success both for our hosts and for our advertisers."

« see more Net News