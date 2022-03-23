Green (Photo: CaringBridge)

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS afternoon co-host JORDANA GREEN told listeners on TUESDAY's show that she has been diagnosed with a recurrence of the T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia she has battled since her initial diagnosis in OCTOBER 2020 and will need more chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

GREEN, who co-hosts afternoons with PAUL DOUGLAS, had been told a week ago that she continued to be in remission, but more tests revealed that the cancer has returned. “I cannot believe," GREEN said, "for the second time in two years that I have to tell the listeners and everybody that I love online and everywhere that I once again have cancer.”

On her CARINGBRIDGE page, GREEN wrote that she will need at least two rounds of chemotherapy before getting a bone marrow transplant. "I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm nervous, but I know I'm not alone, she wrote. "Being alone may be easier, then I could give up and slip quietly off this f-cked up world that we have nearly ruined through baseless hatred and neglect. But despite the physical and emotional global carnage, I want to stay here with my family and friends. So I will pull my sh-t together, do my breathing exercises, buy some cute hospital clothes and fight. "

