Elton John Is 75 (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (3/25), to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, AUDACY/NORTHERN CALIFORNIA RVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN, WKTU/NEW YORK's HOLLYWOOD HAMILTON, CUMULUS RVP/Rock Programming JAMES KURDZIEL, former iHEARTMEDIA/PACIFIC NORTHWEST Pres. ROBERT DOVE, AUDACY/ROCHESTER VP/Programming BOB BARNETT, WTMX/CHICAGO's DIDI BINGHAM-FOLEY, programming vet BRIAN BURNS, former WNPL/NASHVILLE PD JAMES GREGORY, GREAT LAKES MEDIA Sr. VP/Broadcast GABE HOBBS, OPUS/TALLAHASSEE Promotions Dir. SUSANNAH JAMES, CNN AUDIO’s HARVEY KOJAN, WVMX-WSNY/COLUMBUS OM MICHELLE MATTHEWS, KHTK-KATY/RIVERSIDE’s JEFF POPE, WWBX/BOSTON's KENNEDY, THE GOSPEL MUSIC CHANNEL's JERRY WILLIAMS, and to former ALPHA MEDIA’s KELLI NULL.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (3/26), SPOTIFY’s KEVIN WEATHERLY, retired BONNEVILLE/DENVER VP/Market Mgr. BOB CALL, former COX MEDIA/MIAMI Dir./Operations and WFLC/MIAMI PD JILL STRADA-DUPREE, former KNRJ-KAJM/PHOENIX PD FRED RICO, GOTGAME’s STEVE MASTERS, media consultant CINDY DOLE, former WALK/LONG ISLAND's BOBBY FESTER, FOX NEWS RADIO’s CHRIS BARNES, HOUSTON-based sports anchor TOM FRANKLIN, SPLAT LABS MARKETING’s ALEX GAROFALO, WGKX and WKIM/MEMPHIS PD CHAD HERITAGE, former KHTN-KUBB/MERCED-MODESTO VP/GM MIKE McADAM, former WTAK-WQRV-WQRV-HD2/HUNTSVILLE PD JOHNNY MAZE, KTFW/DALLAS PD CHUCK REEVES, WASH/WASHINGTON D.C.’s BILL WORTHINGTON, iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS' COUSIN DEKE, WBRU/PROVIDENCE MD JAY POSTAL, former KISW/SEATTLE MD ASHLEY WILSON, and EDISON RESEARCH’s KARINA FARIAS.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (3/27), BIG MACHINE RECORDS SVP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, CONCORD MUSIC SVP/Head Of Promotion TYSON HALLER, artist and syndicated host DAVE KOZ, WIYY/BALTIMORE PD RICK STRAUSS, DEF JAM’s CHRISTINE CONTE, KZRK/AMARILLO's J. CURRY, REPUBLIC's MICHELLE MADISON, WLMG/NEW ORLEANS APD/MD STEVE SUTER, former COLUMBIA’s JULIE KAUFMAN STILLMAN, PERFECT MIX MUSIC LOGS’ STEVE CLEM, HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP Pres. HOSS, KMRJ/PALM SPRINGS’ CHASE MARTINEZ, and LEIGHTON VP/Sales & Marketing STEPHANIE THEISEN.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (3/28), to WARNER RECORDS Senior Director/Top 40 & Artist Service SARA HOLMES, WARNER RECORDS VP/Adult Formats & Analytics JEREMY RUBIN, CENTENNIAL/ROANOKE VP/COO J. DAVIS, former WSM/NASHVILLE PD DAN BOWEN, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS PD JIMMY STEELE, LOS ANGELES DODGERS RADIO NETWORK consultant ERIK BRAVERMAN, WLHT/GRAND RAPIDS MD KIM CARSON, WBXV/LEXINGTON PD DENNIS “DEADAIR” DILLON, former WSIX/NASHVILLE’s GERRY HOUSE, consultant JOHN “RECORDS” LANDECKER, KKRG/ALBUQUERQUE PD SAM NEWTON, WKRL/SYRACUSE VP/GM ED LEVINE, WJGL/JACKSONVILLE APD JODI STEWART, KFMB/SAN DIEGO PD MIKE VASQUEZ, WESTWOOD ONE’s GREG LEADER, KQMV/SEATTLE’s DEANNA CRUZ, WWRM-WDUV/TAMPA Dir./Branding & Programming NATHAN REED, former KKSS/ALBUQUERQUE MD MATT CANDELARIA, UNITED STATIONS’ RC WILLIAMS, WNTQ/SYRACUSE APD/MD and Digital Content Mgr. RICK ROBERTS, KYCE/LAS VEGAS MD EMMANUEL “RANSOM” GARCIA, WESTWOOD ONE VP/Affiliate Sales RICH BURG, KSHE/ST. LOUIS’ LAUREN ELWELL, WBT/CHARLOTTE’s BRETT WINTERBLE, and to HIGHWAY RADIO PD “GONZO” GREG SPILLANE.

« see more Net News