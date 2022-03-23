Case Settled

The lawsuit filed by DANNO WOLKOFF and LAURA ORKIN WOLKOFF against G NETWORKS LLC (the former SUN BROADCASTING GROUP) for wrongful termination has been settled. An order filed by Judge PAMELA A. BARKER notes that the parties said they have settled the case, and she gave them 30 days to file for dismissal.

The WOLKOFFS, who merged their ENVISION NETWORKS to SUN, sued the company, alleging that the termination was without cause and they were owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary under their employment contracts, and that under the contract of sale, the price for SUN's purchase of the WOLKOFFS' share of the company would be at least $2.1 million if they were fired without cause. The lawsuit also alleged that SUN terminated them by claiming "gross negligence, gross incompetence, and willful misconduct" but failed to specify any conduct leading to that conclusion.

The case was initially filed in CUYAHOGA COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS in JULY 2021 but was removed to U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the Northern District of OHIO (Eastern Division) the next month.

