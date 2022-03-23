New Brand, New Lineup

AUDACY Sports WORD-A-WYRD-A-W249DL-W246CV (ESPN UPSTATE)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, NC is dropping its ESPN RADIO affiliation and has rebranded as "THE FAN UPSTATE." Local shows with ROB BROWN and MARC RYAN continue, with ESPN shows replaced by CBS SPORTS RADIO and BETQL NETWORK programming.

“After years of constantly changing, syndicated ESPN content, we have made the exciting move to bring new and relevant sports talk content to our listeners in the UPSTATE,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “THE FAN UPSTATE will aim to provide the best original sports talk and sports betting content that our fans crave.”

