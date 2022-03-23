Pact With SXM

CROOKED MEDIA has inked a multi-year deal with SIRIUSXM under which SXM MEDIA will take over advertising sales representation duties for CROOKED MEDIA's slate of podcasts and other digital media, social media, and live events in MAY. The deal also includes airing audio and video from CROOKED MEDIA on SIRIUSXM. CROOKED MEDIA, producer of "POD SAVE AMERICA" and "LOVETT OR LEAVE IT," among others, will retain editorial control for the podcasts.

"We started CROOKED to create space for better conversations about politics, culture and the world around us," said CROOKED MEDIA co-founders JON FAVREAU, JON LOVETT, and TOMMY VIETOR in a joint statement. "We are excited to team up with SIRIUSXM to extend that mission to a bigger audience. This deal allows CROOKED to invest in more shows, expand our creative network and reach more listeners while remaining a fully independent company, which has been crucial to our ability to make great shows and mobilize a growing, engaged community."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CROOKED MEDIA and will use our platforms to help them grow their audience as well as drive value to our SIRIUSXM subscribers" said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Creative Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "JON FAVREAU, JON LOVETT, and TOMMY VIETOR are three of the best podcasters around and we believe in their creative vision. We are here to support that vision by introducing CROOKED MEDIA to new listeners who will love their content."

'Pod Save America' Co-Host Dan Pfeiffer, Lovett, Favreau, Vietor (Photo: Jessica Pons)

« see more Net News