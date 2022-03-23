On The Outside Signed

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and MAILBOX MONEY MUSIC (MMM) have jointly signed a global publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based Pop-Country band ON THE OUTSIDE. The band -- ANDREW BLOOM, DAWSON HUCKABEE, DEVIN HAYES, JON KLAASEN, and SAM JENKINS -- claims that it has over 25 million collective followers across social media platforms and more than three billion views of its content to date.

Managed by AIMEE NADEAU and THREE HEARTS MANAGEMENT, the band is currently working on new music with producers JIMMY ROBBINS and MIKE SHIMSHACK.

“There’s an unbelievable amount of talent in this group and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them and the beautiful folks at MAILBOX MONEY,” said WCM NASHVILLE VP/A&R BJ HILL. “I was blown away by ON THE OUTSIDE from the moment JIMMY and I met them and heard them sing," added MMM's SARAH ROBBINS. "We are so excited to partner with WARNER CHAPPELL and get to work."

