Partnership

Sports multimedia production house JOMBOY MEDIA has inked a content deal with the NEW YORK YANKEES' regional cable TV channel YES NETWORK. Under the partnership, JOMBOY will produce exclusive content for YES and other JOMBOY content will appear on both the cable network and its app. JOMBOY founder JIMMY "JOMBOY" O'BRIEN and partner JAKE STORIALE will inaugurate the partnership with an appearance on YES' "YANKEES HOT STOVE" show TONIGHT (3/23).

Shows being produced for YES by JOMBOY include "DAVID CONE, PITCHING COACH," with the former YANKEES pitcher joined by O'BRIEN and STORIALE to offer Blitzball lessons; JOMBOY "watch parties" accompanying YANKEES telecasts; and "best-of" shows culled from JOMBOY's "TALKIN' YANKS" and "TOEING THE SLAB" podcasts.

« see more Net News