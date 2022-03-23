Women's Summit

The 2022 NAB SHOW next month in LAS VEGAS will include a Women's Leadership Summit in partnership with the #GALSNGEAR initiative.

#GALSNGEAR Founder AMY DELOUISE said, "We’re proud of our strong partnership with NAB since 2016 and so grateful to our sponsors. #GALSNGEAR events have resulted in more women sharing their industry expertise on stages, and in more learning and networking opportunities for participants."

"NAB is honored to support #GALSNGEAR in its efforts to promote more opportunities and better visibility for women working in the content lifecycle,” said NAB EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP. “As the premier destination for media, entertainment and technology professionals, NAB SHOW provides the ideal platform for the Women’s Leadership Summit and will enable attendees to learn new skills, hear from top influencers in the industry and grow their networks."

DELOUISE will also moderate a panel, "Omniverse Meets Multiverse: Remote Workflows, Creative Results," on APRIL 24th, with MARVEL's LAURALEA OTIS and NVIDIA's SEPI MOTAMEDI on the panel.

The schedule for the #GALSNGEAR Women’s Leadership Summit on APRIL 26th:

10-10:30a (PT): Coffee|Networking

10:30a-noon: "Launch Your Leadership Journey" with ELLYN MCKAY, CEO VISION

12-1p: Connect Break/Headset Wellbeing Experience

1-2:15p "Build Authority, Platform and Power" with EVA JANNOTTA, MEDUSA MEDIA GROUP

2:-3p: Connect Break/Professional Headshots

3-4p: "Media & Entertainment Trends & Strategies" with EDGECAST's GINGER HUDSON, LIGHT IRON's KATIE FELLION; KWELITV's DESHUNA SPENCER; KITV (TV)/HONOLULU's JANICE GIN; and WOMEN IN STREAMING MEDIA's ALICIA PRITCHETT; moderated by CSU ENTERTAINMENT ALLIANCE Exec. Dir. and SAN FRANCSICO STATE professor DINA IBRAHIM

4-5:00 p.m. "Next Steps: Power Up Your Leadership Journey"

