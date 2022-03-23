Andersen, Schmidt and Ros

MISSING PIECE GROUP has hired AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Publicist BRYAN ROS to its NASHVILLE publicity team, and has elevated NEW YORK-based ERIK ANDERSEN to Sr. Dir./Publicity and SEATTLE-based JUSTIN SCHMIDT to Dir./Publicity.

"One of MISSING PIECE’s greatest strengths is the continuity of our team," said MISSING PIECE GROUP CEO/Founder MICHAEL KRUMPER. "I’m extraordinarily grateful that as we enter our 12th year of business that many of our executives have been with the company since its earliest days. Both ERIK and JUSTIN are seasoned, exceptionally talented publicists, and along with our GM JOE SIVICK and head of marketing JOHN HAMMOND, have been essential in making this company what it is today. At the same time, I’m thrilled for us to be adding a new publicist to our growing presence in NASHVILLE, led by our Dir. of Publicity MICHELLE STEELE. BRYAN’s background working for the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION makes him a natural addition to the company.”

“Over the past nine years, I’ve loved watching MISSING PIECE expand and flourish while also having the opportunity to grow along with it," said ANDERSEN. "I’ve had the privilege of working with so many amazing artists, past and present. I look forward to continuing to represent our roster and working alongside this incredible staff.”

“It’s an honor to work alongside the incredible team at MISSING PIECE GROUP as Dir. of Publicity, and I’m excited to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible for our clients," said SCHMIDT. "Each day brings new challenges as well as new creative opportunities, both of which I am eager to take on in this role.”

“I’m thrilled to join such a collaborative and hard-working team,” said ROS. “This is the type of environment where you feel completely empowered in your role, and I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates to keep building a platform for our clients and for music that deserves to be heard.”

« see more Net News