Cuts Ties With Commanders

AUDACY Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON is dropping WASHINGTON COMMANDERS play-by-play this season. WTEM, once owned by the NFL franchise's owner DANIEL SNYDER through his RED ZEBRA BROADCASTING, shared the broadcasts with crosstown CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL and Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630) since 2017. THE TEAM will add non-play-by-play game day coverage including an in-game talk show.

On the air WEDNESDAY (3/23), host KEVIN SHEEHAN said that the recently-renamed COMMANDERS and AUDACY “disagreed on the value of the broadcasts, (and) it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about (the team) on our talk shows.”

