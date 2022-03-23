Launching 3/29

MAREN MORRIS is launching a new weekly radio series, "Humble Quest Radio," on APPLE MUSIC radio stations APPLE MUSIC 1 and APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, debuting next TUESDAY, MARCH 29th at 4p (CT). The news comes just before the release of the COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist's third studio album, "Humble Quest," due out this FRIDAY (3/25). MORRIS will serve as DJ while taking fan questions on the "Humble Quest HQ Hotline," paired with corresponding playlists for each episode. In the first show, MORRIS will share stories about her personal life, and what led to the creation of her new album.

“If we take it back a tiny bit to where this quest started, I was in a very interesting place in my life," said MORRIS. "We were in a global pandemic, I had recently been a new mother and I lost someone that was very dear to me, my friend and producer, BUSBEE. And it was kind of the perfect storm for songs to be made out of trauma and tragedy and heaviness, but also new beginnings, like becoming a mom, getting stronger with my partner. I feel like that's how it all happens is all at once. And from the stories you guys have shared with me, I'm not alone in this experience. It's crazy to think that my humble quest has led me to hosting my own radio show, but that's what happens when you're willing to embrace what life throws at you. Throughout this series I cannot wait to see how our journeys are the same, where they're different, what I could learn from you and what I could share with you.”

MORRIS joined APPLE MUSIC's ZANE LOWE for an interview TODAY (3/23), and discussed the behind-the-scenes of her upcoming album, and more. Listen to the interview (available TODAY at noon (CT)) here.

