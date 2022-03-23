Faith

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE (UMPG) has signed Country singer/songwriter CARTER FAITH to a global publishing agreement. FAITH’s music has garnered more than 25 million streams to date.

“I am absolutely so grateful and excited to work with the UMPG team,” said FAITH. "From the moment I met them, all of them, I have felt nothing but passion, love, and support, and as a creative person that is so, so important to me. I feel like we are going to do great things together, and I could not have picked a better team for my very first publishing deal. I am so lucky.”

UMP NASHVILLE Dir./A&R ROXY KING said, "The caliber of CARTER's artistry, coupled with her exceptional writing abilities, truly set her apart. UMP believes in CARTER wholeheartedly and plans to utilize its footprint to get her music heard by the masses. We are thrilled to welcome CARTER to the UMP family and to be a part of her long career trajectory.”

FAITH’s most recent single, “Cowboys & Dreamers,” is off her 2021 debut EP, “Let Love Be Love." FAITH signed with POUND IT OUT LOUD ENTERTAINMENT in 2019 and added a development deal with ALTADENA MUSIC in 2020 (NET NEWS 10/13/20).

