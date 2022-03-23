Social Audio Reboot

Social audio platform GREENROOM is being rebranded and moved into the main SPOTIFY app, reports BLOOMBERG's ASHLEY CARMAN, who says, citing sources "who asked not to be identified because the matter is private," that the app will be renamed SPOTIFY LIVE and will be merged into the main SPOTIFY app in second quarter, more closely aligning the social media aspect with SPOTIFY content.

SPOTIFY bought GREENROOM from BETTY LABS last year and renamed the app, entering competition with CLUBHOUSE, TWITTER SPACES, and FACEBOOK's Live Audio Rooms.

