100 Years

TODAY (3/23) is the 100th birthday of the AM half of the CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO simulcast. The AM station debuted on MARCH 23, 1922, and CUMULUS will celebrate the station’s anniversary with a concert to be announced and a documentary film.

VP/Market Mgr. PATTY HIXSON said, "I started listening to KMJ in my 20's. Over the past 33+ years, I have had the great honor and privilege to have worked with some of the greatest talent in the business, both on air and in sales. I am truly grateful and humbled by the fact that I have been so blessed to serve our valued listeners -- this is my home! The KMJ brand will continue to serve our community and central CALIFORNIA through continued focus on relevant content, philanthropy, and ethical business practices. Every day we aspire to be great... and it's the men and women that work here every day, and have done so for the past 100 years, who deserve all the credit for achieving such a wonderful milestone. "

PD BLAKE TAYLOR said, "It's been an amazing run, and it's far from over. KMJ has covered everything from the HARDING administration to the BIDEN WHITE HOUSE. Terrible tragedies to inspirational triumphs and everything in between. The service to the public of FRESNO and the entire CENTRAL VALLEY of CALIFORNIA will continue to be our sole focus for the next 100 years."

« see more Net News