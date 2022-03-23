April Is Jazz Appreciation Month

MILES DAVIS RADIO is returning to SIRIUSXM just in time to celebrate JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH in APRIL. MILES DAVIS RADIO (Ch. 747) is an exclusive channel devoted to an American icon who singlehandedly changed the sound of jazz four times in a nearly five-decade career. DAVIS inspired the fusion from cool to bebop, fusion to hip-hop and beyond. The channel will feature the music of MILES DAVIS as a focal point, but will also explore the music and stories of artists who influenced MILES, as well as those who he influenced.

The channel will also feature guest appearances and contributions from musicians and admirers including jazz hip-hopper ROBERT GLASPER, trumpeter CHRIS BOTTI; producer, bassist, and former band member MARCUS MILLER; and actor DON CHEADLE, who played DAVIS in the 2015 biopic MILES AHEAD.

MILES DAVIS is a NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS Jazz Master and a ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMER. Click here for more info on MILES DAVIS RADIO.





