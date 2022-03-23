Inaugural Lineup Announced

The Inaugural FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL: A CELEBRATION OF THE 90's has announced its lineup. EVERCLEAR, SOULD ASYLUM and CANDLEBOX are set to perform along with FILTER, CRACKER, FASTBALL, SPONGE, and a SPECIAL GUEST HEADLINER TBA. More acts will also be added to the festival.

The event is set to take place SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th, on the water, in the PORT OF LOS ANGELES, with a 12-acre space and the LANE VICTORY battleship parked on site. The day will consist of live music with some of the era’s top bands, food trucks, craft beer, a full bar, and lots of retail vendors for shopping. Click here for ticket information.





« see more Net News