Jon Johnson Takes Overnights At WIP/Philadelphia
March 23, 2022
JON JOHNSON has been named the new permanent overnight host at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA. JOHNSON, a frequent fill-in on WIP, fills the slot formerly held by the late BIG DADDY GRAHAM, who died in SEPTEMBER.
JOHNSON announced his appointment in a tweet WEDNESDAY afternoon:
I will be taking over for my good friend Big Daddy Graham, & becoming the full-time host of the @SportsRadioWIP overnight show, starting tonight.
In addition, I will still be part of @WIPMorningShow, & back at WFC, CBP covering big games again.