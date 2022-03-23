Overnight Host Named

JON JOHNSON has been named the new permanent overnight host at AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA. JOHNSON, a frequent fill-in on WIP, fills the slot formerly held by the late BIG DADDY GRAHAM, who died in SEPTEMBER.

JOHNSON announced his appointment in a tweet WEDNESDAY afternoon:

Some professional news:



I will be taking over for my good friend Big Daddy Graham, & becoming the full-time host of the @SportsRadioWIP overnight show, starting tonight.

In addition, I will still be part of @WIPMorningShow, & back at WFC, CBP covering big games again.



— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 23, 2022

