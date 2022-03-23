Candice Grey

RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WCIE (THE JOY FM)/TAMPA has welcomed CANDICE GREY to middays. She's coming off of a year traveling extensively in CENTRAL AMERICA with her husband. Before that, GREY co-hosted mornings on NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI.



GREY replaces 20-year veteran midday host DAN BRODIE who has become THE JOY FM network’s in-house imaging voice, a position he sought and is excited to begin.



GM/PD CARMEN BROWN added, “We couldn’t ask for a better situation! DAN making his pro-voice talent available on demand is a win, and we can’t wait to share our audience with CANDICE and watch that relationship grow. Plus, we’re pretty sure CANDICE and (husband) ANDREW will LOVE our beaches!”



GREY begins on MONDAY (4/11).

