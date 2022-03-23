2022 Edition

EDISON RESEARCH unveiled the 2022 edition of THE INFINITE DIAL at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS in LOS ANGELES TODAY (3/23), with EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and WONDERY CEO JEN SARGENT, after a delay while in-person attendees negotiated a backlog at the vaccination-check station, releasing data from the study conducted in JANUARY.

Monthly online audio listening, the study said, jumped from 68% to 73% from last year (and up from 62% to 67% on a weekly basis), with about 209 million listeners and "significant growth" in older demographics. As for online audio brand awareness, SPOTIFY and PANDORA remain in front, with SPOTIFY leading those listened to in the past month and YOUTUBE MUSIC coming in second place, followed by PANDORA, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON MUSIC (driven by being the default player on Alexa devices), iHEARTRADIO, and SOUNDCLOUD.

Podcast listening keeps going up, with the percentage saying they've tried a podcast jumping from 57% to 62%, amounting to 177 million Americans. Monthly podcast listening fell from 41% to 38% and weekly listening fell from 28% to 26%, but WEBSTER said that the previous two years' figures benefited from a pandemic-induced bump and the dip seems to represent the loss of "some casual users." The year saw growth in listening among those 35-54 while other age demographics saw declines and "there's a lot more work to do" to attract the 55+ demographic, and WEBSTER noted growth in the ethnic diversity of podcast listeners, with significant growth among Black and Hispanic audiences. The data also showed a rise in the use of smartphones to listen to podcasts and an increase in listening outside the home, also reflecting lifestyle changes wrought by the pandemic.

The study noted an increase from 2021 to 2022 in the percentage of people working primarily outside their homes (70% to 75%), a possibly significant statistic for audio listening. Smart speaker growth was up slightly, with about 100 million owning at least one (and AMAZON's Alexa devices continuing to lead that category); AM/FM radios in households are moving in the opposite direction, with 39% (up from 32% last year) saying they do not own a radio in their homes, although WEBSTER stressed that they can still get radio content on other devices.

Social media usage was flat, leveling off at 82% and being fairly static for several years; "the story of the dataset this year," he said, is the growth of TIKTOK from "almost nothing two years ago" to third place among social media platforms in usage and awareness. Meanwhile, FACEBOOK still leads with 180 million users in the U.S., while SNAPCHAT appears to be the platform losing users to TIKTOK; the secret to TIKTOK's success, WEBSTER said, is that people "just want to lean back and watch" more than to create content. The study, for the first time, tracked social audio, finding a small percentage (about 10%) aware of TWITTER SPACES, CLUBHOUSE, and SPOTIFY GREENROOM, and only 1-2% using the platforms.

Car usage remained behind pre-pandemic levels, and AM/FM radio continued to be the leading source of audio in cars but also continued its slow decline while owned digital music and podcasts showed growth and online audio and CDs remained flat.

WEBSTER said that a dip in the percentage of those watching video game streaming was explainable by the pandemic's waning, with young viewers heading back to school.

