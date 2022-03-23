Condolences

MARY JANE THOMAS, the wife of COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME member HANK WILLIAMS JR., has died at the age of 58, according to TMZ.

The site reports that JUPITER, FL police received a medical call and responded to the JUPITER BEACH RESORT & SPA at approximately 5p (ET) YESTERDAY (3/22). Upon arriving, THOMAS was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials believe there was not any suspicious activity leading to her death. Early unofficial reports are a possible blood clot related to a recent medical procedure.

WILLIAMS and THOMAS met in 1985 at a WILLIAMS concert in WASHNGTON. The two wed in 1990. The WILLIAMS family has asked for privacy at this time. THOMAS is survived by her husband, son SAM WILLIAMS, who is signed to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by daughter KATIE WILLIAMS-DUNNING, who died in a 2020 car accident (NET NEWS 6/15/20).

« see more Net News