Real Mom Media's Joey Fortman

The big question with radio talent and digital influence is "Do I have enough followers to make money as an Influencer?" According to REAL MOM MEDIA's JOEY FORTMAN, Yes! You do! Because every sized social audience has an opportunity. Whether you are a Nano Influencer or a Mega Influencer, you can make money. As long as you have followers who engage, there is an opportunity. Read more in this week's "The Bigger Picture."

Want more inside tips for radio talent? Join the newsletter at www.GrowYourRadioInfluence.com

« see more Net News