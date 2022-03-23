Headlining 'San Jose Jazz Summer Fest'

The SAN JOSE JAZZ SUMMER FEST 2022 will return for its 32nd festival season, FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 14th, in and around PLAZA DE CÉSAR CHAVEZ PARK in downtown SAN JOSE, CA. CeeLo Green and Ledisi are expected to headline the event which includes nearly 100 acts across more than eight stages.

Others expected to perform are JUDITH HILL; JAVON JACKSON'S "CHARLIE PARKER AT 100," FT. GARY BARTZ, CHARLES MCPHERSON & DONALD HARRISON; THE BRUBECK BROTHERS; TELMARY & FRIENDS; JOEL ROSS; TAKUYA KURODA QUINTET; BOBBY WATSON, CURTIS LUNDY, JEREMY PELT, CYRUS CHESTNUT & VICTOR JONES; LEMON BUCKET ORKESTRA; NEW ORLEANS SUSPECTS WITH ERIKA FALLS; TRIBUTE TO CLIFFORD COULTER; JAZZ ORGAN FELLOWSHIP TRIBUTE TO TONY MONACO; JAZZ ORGAN FOUNDATION CELEBRATES DR. LONNIE SMITH; DIUNNA GREENLEAF; AKI KUMAR; MEMPHISSIPPI SOUND; 7TH STREET BIG BAND; TRIBAL GOLD; SILVANA ASTRADA; ERICA FALLS; ADG7, and many more acts to be announced soon!

SAN JOSE JAZZ's Executive Director BRENDAN RAWSON said, "SAN JOSE JAZZ SUMMER FEST 2022 will greatly reflect the trajectory of our flagship annual music event as we climb out of the pandemic and return to the look and feel of SJZ SUMMER FEST that music fans have come to love. For 2022, we've looked closely at our role as a cultural organization and the responsibility we have to the residents of the South Bay. We are very passionate about providing top tier programming that's both global in scope as well as reflective of SAN JOSE. We greatly look forward to welcoming back patrons to a larger footprint than in 2021 with over eight stages of exciting outdoor and indoor concerts."

Artistic Director BRUCE LABADIE added, "Attendees of SJZ SUMMER FEST 2022 can expect the same experience as years past with a wide variety of outstanding artists set to perform on our stages. We're working closely with the city to ensure a safe environment for all while many of today's best acts perform throughout downtown. Live concerts will be centered around PLAZA DE CÉSAR CHAVEZ PARK with our favorite vendors offering delicious foods and beverages, and creative crafts. With three outdoor stages and five indoor stages, there is excellent programming that will appeal to an array of music fans."

Click here for ticket info.

