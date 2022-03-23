Lou Dobbs: Taking His Talents To G Accelerate

G ACCELERATE NETWORKS has signed an exclusive long-term agreement with the "LOU DOBBS Financial Reports" for advertising sales, affiliate sales, and distribution, according to President/CEO JIM HIGGINS. Launching on APRIL 18th, the "LOU DOBBS Financial Reports" will deliver three 60-second reports each weekday. The first report airs prior to the opening bell on WALL STREET, with DOBBS’ forecast on how the markets will open. The midday report features a current market snapshot of the day, and in the third he recaps the market close with top stories from the day and a look to tomorrow’s open.

DOBBS' broadcasting career spans more than 40 years. This deal reunites the successful HIGGINS and DOBBS radio team that originally launched the show.

Said DOBBS, “JIM and I go back to the original launch of the daily financial reports many years ago. There isn’t anyone other than JIM who I trust and believe in to generate affiliate and ad sales success. I’m looking forward to working with him and his team as we grow our affiliated radio partnerships, coast to coast.”

Added HIGGINS, “LOU is uniquely adept at analyzing the stock market and capsulizing his findings into 60-seconds of compelling stock market intelligence. His comprehension of markets and WALL STREET, particularly at times of volatility and uncertainty, is incomparable. I’m delighted, personally and professionally, that Lou has entrusted G ACCELERATE NETWORKS with the syndication of his daily financial reports.”

Lou Dobbs Financial Reports have been in syndication for 20 years. Lou is the Dean of American business news broadcasting, and the Wall Street Journal called him the “premier business news anchorman.” Lou has received numerous journalism awards, including the George Foster Peabody Award, Emmys, Business Luminary, and the Horatio Alger Distinguished Americans Award. Lou is also a best-selling author and has written eight books, most about the American political economy. He also hosts The Great America Show podcast. He lives with his wife Debi on a farm in northwestern New Jersey.

For more information about the "LOU DOBBS Financial Reports," contact RICH O’BRIEN at (o) (212) 380-9338, (c) (617) 984-9625 or richo@gognetworks.com.

