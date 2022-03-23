Jimmy Steele

Longtime radio veteran JIMMY STEELE has been named PD for CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS. He joins the station from CUMULUS MOBILE, AL, where he has been OM for the five-station cluster, and PD of Top 40 WABD-F and News/Talk WXQW-A since 2017. STEELE will be at WZPL on MONDAY, APRIL 18th.

Prior to joining CUMULUS MEDIA, STEELE held OM positions for iHEARTMEDIA clusters in OCEAN CITY, MD; COLUMBUS, OH; and SAN DIEGO, and has programmed Top 40 stations in multiple markets, including NASHVILLE, BUFFALO and MADISON, WI.

CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS OM CHRISTOPHER "BOOMER" LAYFIELD commented on the appointment, “There was huge interest in this position, and I spoke with a number of qualified programmers, but JIMMY stood out from the start. His programming portfolio of experience is loaded with wins and a successful history of working with top-tier talent across the country. His reverence for ZPL’s iconic standing in the market, combined with his passion for making great radio and his distinct vision of how to elevate and amplify the ZPL brand on-air, online, in the community and across social media, make him the ideal choice to become our next Program Director.”

Added STEELE, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS family and to work alongside the highly committed and talented team at 99.5 ZPL. Thank you to BOOMER, CHUCK FREDRICK, DOUG HAMAND, LOUIE DIAZ and JOHN DIMICK for the amazing opportunity.”

