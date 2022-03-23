700 WLW: Still Going Strong At 100.

iHEARTMEDIA News/Talk WLW/CINCINNATI, known as "The Nation's Station," marked its 100th anniversary on the air yesterday (MARCH 23rd).



Various talk hosts shared the airwaves with several of the people who helped mold "The Big One" into one of AMERICA's still-popular AM radio stations. Iconic mid-day personality BILL CUNNINGHAM spoke to innovator RANDY MICHAELS and a man he mentored, SEAN COMPTON of NEXSTAR and WGN/CHICAGO, among others. Several major heritage radio stations launched in 1922, including WBZ/BOSTON, WGY/SCHENECTADY, NY, WJR/DETROIT, WGN/CHICAGO and WSB/ATLANTA, among others.

For an "inside look" at the once 500,000 watt behemoth 700 WLW, ART VUOLO has provided two videos that you can see here and here.

« see more Net News