Jack Antonoff: #1 On Jaxsta (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY winner JACK ANTONOFF tops the JAXSTA HONORS LIST of Top 100 producers.

It was a hotly contested field that saw legendary producers such as MAX MARTIN and MIKE DEAN vie for the top position with high profile artists who produce or co-produce their own material such as YE and TAYLOR SWIFT.

Based on statistics provided by JAXSTA’s 280+ official Data Partners – record labels, publishers, distributors, industry associations and charts providers – the HONORS LIST identifies the world’s 100 most successful producers for the period MARCH 2021 – FEBRUARY 2022 (inclusive) using a weighted algorithm that takes into account each producer’s chart performance, SPOTIFY streams, GRAMMY wins and nominations, RIAA certifications, and number of producer credits over the past year.

ANTONOFF has had a stellar 12 months, winning a GRAMMY in 2021 for his work on SWIFT’s "folklore" (Album Of The Year) and earning a nomination for Producer Of The Year, Non Classical, for which he’s again in the running this year. ANTONOFF is also nominated in the Album Of The Year category at the 2022 GRAMMYs for his production efforts on SWIFT’s "evermore." Other notable releases to feature ANTONOFF’s production over the past 12 months include LORDE’s "Solar Power," SWIFT’s "Red" (TAYLOR’s Version) and "Fearless" (TAYLOR’s Version), ST. VINCENT’s "Daddy’s Home." CLAIRO’s "Sling," and "Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night" by his own band, BLEACHERS.

JAXSTA CEO/founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL commented, “Congratulations to Jack on his incredible achievement, and to all the wonderful producers who make up the Top 100. While JAXSTA champions the work of every music creative by ensuring they receive the credit they’re due – no matter whether they have one credit or multiple GRAMMYs – the depth and breadth of our data means we’re also able to provide unique insights into today’s music industry. The annual HONORS LIST: Producers is one such insight – keep an eye out for more, coming soon!”

The Top 20 producers are:

1. JACK ANTONOFF (TAYLOR SWIFT, LORDE)

2. LOUIS BELL (POST MALONE, JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY)

3. MIKE DEAN (YE, POP SMOKE, FKA TWIGS)

4. FINNEAS O'CONNELL (BILLIE EILISH, JP SAXE, JUSTIN BIEBER)

5. FRANK DUKES (SHAWN MENDES, JAMES BLAKE, ROSALIA)

6. TAYLOR SWIFT

7. YE

8. TAINY (BAD BUNNY, OZUNA, SELENA GOMEZ)

9. MAX MARTIN (ADELE, LADY GAGA, THE WEEKND)

10. DIPLO (MAJOR LAZER, CHRIS BROWN, BRUNO MARS)

11. GREG KURSTIN (ADELE, FOO FIGHTERS)

12. OMER FEDI (LIL NAS X, THE KID LAROI)

13. IAN KIRKPATRICK (CHARLI XCX, DUA LIPA)

14. AARON DESSNER (TAYLOR SWIFT)

15. DANIEL NIGRO (OLIVIA RODRIGO)

16. NICK MIRA (JUICE WRLD, MACHINE GUN KELLY)

17. BENNY BLANCO (RIHANNA, THE KID LAROI, ED SHEERAN)

18. OSCAR HOLTER (THE WEEKND)

19. THE WEEKND

20. BLAKE SLATKIN (THE KID LAROI, JUSTIN BEIBER, LIL NAS X)

The full list of the Top 100 producers in the world is available here.

