Music publishing veteran KEITHAN MELTON joins COMBUSION MUSIC in NASHVILLE as GM. He most recently held the same position at MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA, where he led the creative team for six years. He launched his career at SEA GAYLE MUSIC.

Said COMBUSTION Pres. CHRIS FARREN, "As our musical landscape continues to change daily, we feel it is essential to continue to recreate and adapt our roles. Bringing in a talent like KEITHAN allows us to bolster everything we do while each playing to our strengths. I couldn't be more excited to see what comes next with KEITHAN'S help."

Added MELTON, "FARREN and FALCON [VP CHRIS "FALCON" VAN BELKOM] have long established COMBUSTION as one of the most successful independent publishers over the last 20 years. I could not be more humbled by the opportunity to join this team, and look forward to many more years of success together."

