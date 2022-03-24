Combs (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS has pulled out of a performance spot on the upcoming CMT MUSIC AWARDS after testing positive for COVID-19. THE TENNESSEAN reports, "COMBS was scheduled to record a performance alongside leading 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS nominee KANE BROWN at an undisclosed location on MARCH 24th. However, OLD DOMINION will now replace the artist nominated for Video of the Year for 'Forever After All' in a performance." COMBS is also nominated in the Male Video of the Year category for the same song.

A CMT spokesperson told THE TENNESSEAN on WEDNESDAY (3/23), "Unfortunately, LUKE COMBS won’t be with us tomorrow. He is quarantined with COVID. He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone!”

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS are set for MONDAY, APRIL 11th from 7-9p (CT) at NASHVILLE's MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, and will be broadcast on CBS for the first time.

