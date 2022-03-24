Dent

CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WOFX (92.5 THE FOX)/CINCINNATI PD and Active Rock WFTK (96ROCK)/CINCINNATI afternoon host STEVE DENT is adding PD duties for 96ROCK to his workload. DENT joined the stations last SEPTEMBER and previously programmed iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WTUE and Alternative WXEG/WZDA (X103.9/ALT 103.9); he will continue to program THE FOX along with his additional work with 96ROCK.

VP/Market Mgr. JON LAING said, "Since coming on board last SEPTEMBER, STEVE has proven himself as a strong leader with drive, passion, and accountability."

DENT added, “I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead these Rock brands in my hometown. I’m looking forward to working with this talented team at CUMULUS CINCINNATI to build upon the Rock traditions of 92.5 THE FOX and 96ROCK. I’d like to thank (CUMULUS SVP/Programming Operations) JOHN DIMICK, JON LAING, (VP/Corporate Programming-Rock Formats) TROY HANSON, (VP/Classic Rock) WADE LINDER, and (OM) KEITH MITCHELL for their support.”

