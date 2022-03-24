Opida

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES host RAPHAEL "RAPH" OPIDA has returned to the cluster from time away from radio serving in the NEW YORK ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, joining Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) as APD/Afternoon Host, starting MARCH 28th. OPIDA hosted at KIIS in 2019-21 after a stint as APD/MD/night host at sister Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA. He will report to PD and cluster SVP/Programming JOHN PEAKE.

“We are thrilled to have RAPH back with iHEART LA and our new afternoon host on MYFM,” said PEAKE. “He is talented and motivated and knows how to connect on any platform. He will add great depth to our programming bench as he steps in as Assistant Program Director. I am looking forward to working with RAPH in both roles.”

“After a short walk outside the radio world, I’m back and ready to take on the LA market, this time with 104.3 MYFM,” said OPIDA. “It’s going to be a blast working with (morning host SEAN) VALENTINE and the rest of the MYFM crew. Many thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for affording me this great opportunity to utilize my programming chops. Plus, the DODGERS are hosting the MLB ALL-STAR GAME this summer, nothing’s better than being in LA!”

« see more Net News