Burton

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION will present LEVAR BURTON with its first INSIGHT AWARD at the 2022 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 25th. The organization says that the new award "recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public’s understanding of the role, operation, history or impact of media in our society." BURTON, best known for his roles in "ROOTS" and "STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION" and his hosting of "READING RAINBOW," will host the 94th SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE in JUNE and currently hosts the "LEVAR BURTON READS" podcast.

“Guided by a belief in the power of reading, for decades LEVAR BURTON has been a beloved champion of childhood literacy, a promoter of education through entertainment, and a champion of the importance of lifelong learning,” said LABF co-chairs JACK GOODMAN and HEIDI RAPHAEL in a joint statement. “The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is thrilled to present the inaugural INSIGHT AWARD to LEVAR BURTON, who not only embodies the spirit of this honor but sets a high standard for all future recipients.”

