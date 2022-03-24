Vasilikos

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has promoted MIKE VASILIKOS to OM/Midday Host. VASILIKOS has served as APD since joining the station in 2008, along with hosting the station's weekly "8 O’CLOCK NEWS" new music show. His new on-air position fills the midday slot left vacant by HELEN LEICHT's retirement.

Assistant GM of Programming BRUCE WARREN said, “MIKE is an invaluable part of the core team here at WXPN, both on the mic and behind the scenes. His love of music, and the keen insight and creativity he brings to curation and the music discovery process, is exceptional. Whether he’s filling in for the XPN MORNING SHOW, afternoons, or any other show, WXPN members and listeners have come to love hearing him on the air.”

VASILIKOS stated “To say I’m excited for this opportunity is an understatement. I fell in love with radio as a kid and this is truly a dream realized. Working alongside my friend HELEN LEICHT and the incredible staff at XPN, all true music lovers, has been inspiring. I’m excited to continue discovering and sharing music with the XPN community and to support all the incredible artists, locally and nationally, that have a home at WXPN.”

Prior to joining WXPN, VASILIKOS was PD at PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE.

