Moxey

ULTRA RECORDS founder and former CEO PATRICK MOXEY has formed a new label group in a worldwide alliance with WARNER RECORDED MUSIC. PAYDAY RECORDS and the newly-launched HELIX RECORDS will have WARNER handling global digital distribution through its independent services arm, ADA WORLDWIDE. PAYDAY RECORDS, a Hip-Hop and R&B label, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year; HELIX RECORDS, the group's new electronic dance music label, officially kicked things off this week at MIAMI MUSIC WEEK.

MOXEY commented, "This new alliance with WARNER MUSIC heralds an exciting new phase for our recording activities. With a brand new label, HELIX RECORDS, which will be a multi-territory independent home for the world’s best new electronic dance music from day one, alongside PAYDAY RECORDS, which is celebrating three decades as the leading independent hip-hop label, we are in great shape to move forward with our next adventures! This new alliance with the team at WARNER will ensure our labels and the artists we represent get the best global distribution and opportunities available and we are also looking forward to pooling our strengths and collaborating on signings, remixes, and more."

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO MAX LOUSADA added, "At WARNER, we provide an environment where creative originals, maverick thinkers, and independent spirits can thrive and break new ground. PATRICK and his team have built some of dance music’s most influential brands. They've discovered diverse, distinctive talents, and taken a bold, entrepreneurial approach to developing their careers. We're very happy he's chosen to partner with us to begin PAYDAY’s next chapter as well as create a dynamic new identity with HELIX."

ADA WORLDWIDE Pres. CAT KREIDICH said, "I’ve known PATRICK for years and I’m looking forward to bringing together his amazing roster of artists and his brilliant team with our global expertise, tools, and services. We’re excited to both amplify the iconic PAYDAY label and help spearhead the launch of his new venture. This is exactly the kind of relationship that makes ADA tick, one that unlocks a whole new world of possibilities, and gives artists the power to pioneer the future of music."

« see more Net News